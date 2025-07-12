Residents in Peterborough urged not to lose their right to vote

Residents in Peterborough are being urged to check their voter registration details – or risk losing their right to vote.

Peterborough City Council is encouraging everyone who lives in the city to check their electoral registration details.

The annual canvass allows the authority to keep the electoral register up to date, to identify who risks losing their voice at elections, and to encourage them to register before it’s too late.

A PCC spokesperson said: “As part of our annual registration review, emails have been sent to residents asking them to confirm their registration at www.householdresponse.com/peterborough. Anyone who receives an email is advised to follow the instructions to complete the process. We've also emailed those whose postal votes are due to expire with a link to make a new application.”

Paper forms will be sent to residents from August 1, followed by a reminder in early September and then canvassers will visit non-responding properties door to door.

Mark Emson, Electoral Manager at Peterborough City Council, said: “We are asking everyone to keep an eye out for important updates from the council. The annual canvass is our way of making sure that the information on the electoral register for every address is accurate and up to date. To make sure you don’t lose your say at upcoming elections, simply follow the instructions which will be sent to you.

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the messages we send. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.”

Anyone who has moved home recently is especially urged to check their details. Electoral Commission research has found that recent home movers are less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time.

Information on registering to vote is available on the Electoral Commission website.

Residents with questions about their registration status can contact their local council’s electoral services team by calling 01733 452249 or emailing [email protected].