Residents and businesses in part of Peterborough left without power after cable fault

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 8th May 2025, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fault occurred just after 9am

Homes and businesses in part of Peterborough are without electricity this morning (May 8) following a power cut.

The power breakdown occurred at about 9.17am and has impacted residents and businesses in the Broadway and Huntley Grove area of the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

UK Power Networks has stated that an underground cable has faulted on its high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut.

Householders and businesses in part of Peterborough have been hit by a power cut today.Householders and businesses in part of Peterborough have been hit by a power cut today.
Householders and businesses in part of Peterborough have been hit by a power cut today.

A message to householders in the area from UK Power Networks states: “We are aware of an unexpected power cut in PE14DJ area.

"We did know it was going to happen, so providing you with prior notice was not possible.”

More details soon.

Related topics:ResidentsPeterborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice