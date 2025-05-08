Residents and businesses in part of Peterborough left without power after cable fault
Homes and businesses in part of Peterborough are without electricity this morning (May 8) following a power cut.
The power breakdown occurred at about 9.17am and has impacted residents and businesses in the Broadway and Huntley Grove area of the city.
UK Power Networks has stated that an underground cable has faulted on its high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut.
A message to householders in the area from UK Power Networks states: “We are aware of an unexpected power cut in PE14DJ area.
"We did know it was going to happen, so providing you with prior notice was not possible.”
More details soon.
