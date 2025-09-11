Repairs approved for historic Peterborough building to make way for nine new flats

Repair works on a historic Peterborough building can now go ahead paving the way for nine new flats.

Alex Spooner of Carmelcrest Group applied to Peterborough City Council for listed building consent in January to make a number of repairs to the Grade II listed 45 Priestgate, and consent was granted on September 3.

It came after plans were approved to convert the vacant office building into nine self-contained flats last August.

The repairs to the 18th century property will include the creation of an opening to allow for on-site parking, the creation of walls within the garden to provide small patios for rear flats, the replacement of roof tiles, the addition of structural timbers, and a number of other additional works.

The building in Priestgate

According to planning documents, the repairs were needed due to previously uncovered issues with the condition of the building.

A heritage statement claimed that the proposed works were considered to result in a neutral impact on the character, appearance and historic significance of the building.

Simon Machen of Barmach Ltd produced a planning statement on behalf of Carmelcrest Group.

In support of the application for listed building consent, he wrote: “This development is clearly a sustainable proposal which will improve the economic, social and environmental conditions of the area in accordance with Local Plan Policy LP1.

“The scheme offers the additional benefit of bringing an empty building which has suffered neglect through previous ownership back into use and the provision of residential accommodation in the city centre. There are no adverse impacts which would outweigh the benefits of the proposal.”

Peterborough City Council planners approved the application with the condition that the work began within three years.