Repair work needed on Grade II listed Pizza Express building in Peterborough's Cathedral Square
Repair work is needed on a historic Peterborough building which is currently occupied by Pizza Express.
The building, located on Cathedral Square in the city centre, was constructed in the early 20th century and has been Grade II listed since 1973.
Pizza Express (Restaurants) Limited has submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council to carry out repair and maintenance work on the property.
This would include repair and maintenance of the roofs, chimneys and rainwater goods, together with cleaning and repair of masonry to the building elevations.
It would also include repair and redecoration of previously painted joinery and metalwork.
The planning application states: “The works are required to address current disrepairs and to alleviate ongoing and likely progressive deterioration of the building fabric and components identified.
“Accordingly, it is believed that the works proposed will be of benefit to the premises and will have a positive impact on the historical significance of the asset.”
The building’s frontage features five painted statues of various historical figures, including: Aethelwold Bishop of Winchester, King Peada of Mercia, Henry VIII, Prince Rupert and the Earl of Essex.
Pizza Express has been a feature of Cathedral Square in Peterborough for more than a decade.
The company was founded in 1965 by Peterborough resident Peter Boizot MBE, who was an entrepreneur, restaurateur, politician, art collector and philanthropist.
Mr Boizot was locally renowned as ‘Mr Peterborough’ because of the work and funds that he put back into his hometown.