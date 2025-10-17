Renewed calls for measures to curb speeding along "dangerous" Peterborough road following head-on collision

With three collisions in a month – residents in Peterborough’s Garton End Road say they are “fed up” with the dangerous driving they see on a daily basis.

The latest incident took place on Monday night, October 13, with two cars colliding in a head-on smash. Thankfully no injuries were reported, but residents feel measures need to be taken to address speeding before there is a fatality.

One of these residents is Mark Fishpool, who has taken it upon himself to campaign for permanent traffic calming measures.

"There have been three crashes here in the last month alone,” he said. “The first of these involved a car which ended up in my front driveway.

Photos of the October 13 head-on collision in Garton End Road, taken by resident Mark Fishpool.

“The way they speed around here is just terrible."

The road has a 30mph restriction, but residents say they see cars speeding up to 70mph along the straight sections.

It is a particular concern for Mr Fishpool, who says school children regularly use the pavements, with a nursery also situated on the bend.

"I’ve lived here for 38 years and we have had so many accidents over that period of time,” Mr Fishpool explained. “But there’s much more traffic nowadays. People are constantly speeding with cars doing around 70mph. The residents here are fed up with it. A lot of accidents happen on the double bend, and people race along the straight sections too.

Thankfully no-one was injured in the head-on smash on October 13.

"We had a couple of serious injuries outside my house one morning after another accident, when someone hit a parked car and the emergency services had to cut the driver and passenger out.”

Mr Fishpool has raised concerns to Peterborough City Council in the past, but claims no permanent measures were taken. He also recently contacted MP Andrew Pakes about the matter.

"We had some speed watch volunteers here around 10 years ago and one of those flashing signs,” he said. “But it didn’t make much difference as people just ignored the sign, or slowed down when they saw the speedwatch people.

"Other nearby roads have had traffic calming measures installed – I feel that we just keep getting overlooked here.”

Residents are calling for more permanent traffic calming measures to curb speeding along Garton End Road.

Mr Fishpool said road islands that require drivers to slow down and give way, would be the best solution.

The Peterborough Telegraph contacted PCC, Mr Pakes and Cambs Police for a comment.

Andrew Pakes MP said: “Road safety is a big issue on many roads around the city. I am aware of the most recent accidents around Garton End Road. I’d like to thank Mark and other residents for keeping me informed of the issues. I have asked the council to liaise with the police and to come back to me with options on improving road safety in the area.”

Councillor Angus Ellis, cabinet member for environment and transport for Peterborough City Council, commented: “Having met with a resident, we are considering options for traffic calming measures on the section of Garton End Road that is causing concern. We’re committed to lessening the risk of road traffic collisions across the whole city and are looking to secure funding to implement measures where they are needed most.”

A spokesperson for Cambs Police confirmed they were called to a damage-only collision involving two vehicles on Garton End Road at about 11.30pm on 13 October, adding: “The area near to the school is on our radar for speed checks in due course. Speeding remains one of the 'fatal five' most common causes of death and serious injuries on our roads. Driving over the speed limit not only increases the chance of an accident but also the severity of the consequences. By keeping within the speed limit, it gives motorists precious time to look for cyclists, pedestrians or hazards on the road.”