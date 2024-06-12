Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new shirts are a remake of a shirt famously worn by Tommy Robson in the 1970s.

A new one-off TR11 shirt has been released to raise funds for the club legend’s statue fund.

The remake has been commissioned and designed in partnership between the Tommy Robson Statue Fund Committee and local company sportswear company MOTIQ.

The blue and white striped shirt is based on the club’s home shirt from the 1977-78 season, in which Robson was the club’s top scorer with 15 goals, and will be available in both short and long sleeves.

The TR11 committee are currently gathering together a list of people who would like to purchase the shirt; which will be available in both adult and children’s sizes and is priced at £29.50 for adults.

Children’s prices are to be confirmed but 100% percent of all profits going straight to the fund.

To register your interest visit the Tommy Robson Statue Facebook page.

The current total raised by the fund stands at over £86,000. It is expected that around £100,000 will need to be raised to create a bronze statue of the club legend outside of the Posh’s London Road Stadium.

The new shirt, designed by MOTIQ next to Tommy Robson in the shirt.

The fund was recently boosted by almost £6000 thanks to a reunion evening of over 140 former Posh players from throughout the generations held in Stamford.

Tommy Robson made a club record 559 appearances for Posh, scoring 128 times between 1968 and 1981.

He was the club’s first inductee into the Hall of Fame and worked for the club until his death as a matchday host and tour guide.

The Tommy Robson shirt produced by MOTIQ.

In March 2020, he was awarded the freedom of the city of Peterborough.

In October 2020, he passed away following a battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

An evening with Darragh MacAnthony is being held at 1498 The Spice Affair on Priestgate on July 17. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Tickets cost £25 and are available by contacting [email protected].