'Relief' as Peterborough Cathedral hits crisis campaign target

‘Significant' anonymous donation ensures £300,000 total is hit

There has been a sigh of relief at Peterborough Cathedral, after £300,000 was raised as part of a ‘crisis’ campaign.

The ‘Cathedral in Crisis’ campaign was launched in January, with the historic building needing to raise £300,000 to ensure it can stay open seven days a week.

On Monday, March 31, Dean of Peterborough Very Rev Chris Dalliston confirmed that the target had been met – thanks to more than 1,000 individual donors – and one, ‘significant’ anonymous donation.

He said: "We’re hugely delighted (and relieved) to have achieved and exceeded our £300,000 target. We are also truly humbled by the depth and breadth of support from over a thousand generous individual donors and other groups and institutions, within the city and beyond, who have helped us achieve this goal and ensure that the doors of our Cathedral will remain open to all. Every gift, however great or small, is so greatly appreciated.

“However, we are in no way complacent. This is only the first step in building a long-term sustainable future for the Cathedral. We continue to operate on fine margins in a challenging financial environment, and over the coming year we shall need to continue to work hard to strengthen our network of supporters and develop additional sources of revenue to ensure we remain a vibrant community, serving our city, our diocese, and the wider region.”

The campaign has been met with overwhelming support from individuals, businesses, and institutions alike.

Throughout the campaign, there have been calls for The Church of England to provide more funding for the Cathedral. Former City Council leader Mohammed Farooq even raised the issue at a council meeting in March.

However, speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, a spokesperson for the Church said: “The central church, through the Commissioners, does provide money to Cathedrals in a variety of ways:

“The Commissioners pays stipends and pensions for one dean and two residential canons at 41 cathedrals, including Peterborough (Additionally, in Oxford we fund one residential canon).

“Through grant funding, we give varying amounts to 34 cathedrals, based on need and income. This is a cash transfer. Peterborough received this funding in January.

“The Cathedral Sustainability Fund (CSF) has given out £20m to Cathedrals over past six years.”

While this milestone is cause for celebration, the Cathedral remains focused on ensuring its long-term sustainability and is committed to continuing its fundraising efforts in the months ahead. Should you wish to donate, you can

do so directly from the cathedral’s website at https://peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/