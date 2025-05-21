Relief as 250-home development refused in Peterborough village

The plans received 137 objections from members of the public

Plans for a major housing development in a Peterborough village have been refused after a significant number of objections were received.

In April 2024, Cheshire-based Gladman Developments submitted an outline application to Peterborough City Council for 250 new homes alongside a children’s play area and public open space in Glinton.

The planning documents described the development as a “sensitively designed and high quality new neighbourhood” which aimed to “maximise the opportunities for integration with the existing settlement edge of Glinton”.

View of proposed development site south of Peakirk Road in Glinton Photo: Iceni

However, a total of 137 residents and interested parties objected to the plans including the two ward councillors Neil Boyce and Peter Hiller (Peterborough First), Glinton Parish Council, Peakirk Parish Council, Peterborough Civic Society and the North Peterborough Village Association.

Bob Randall, vice chairman of Glinton Parish Council, claims the village doesn’t have the infrastructure to cope with this many extra houses. He said: “That development is very large and would have been a significant increase in the size of Glinton.

“The roads are really badly congested in the morning and evenings, so adding an extra 250 homes and the traffic that involves would have been quite a burden on the village.

“There are not really sufficient spaces in the junior school or Arthur Mellows [Village College] to accommodate that addition within the village. You’d end up with children having to go to schools some distance away.

“We also have tremendous problems in the village with the sewer system.”

While Mr Randall was pleased that the development was rejected, he said the people of Glinton remained concerned about plans for 355 homes to be built in the village as part of the council’s Draft Local Plan, which is currently under consultation.

He added: “The concern that the village has is that this [Peakirk Road] site is being put forward in the new Draft Local Plan as an allocated site along with land to the east of Lincoln Road as you’re coming into Glinton.

“That’s 355 houses that are being proposed and there’s no way Glinton can anywhere near cope with a 50 per cent increase in the size of the village. We couldn’t cope with 250, let alone 355.”

Peterborough Civic Society argued that the land for 250 homes was not an allocated development site within the existing Local Plan and was “clearly premature in advance of the production of a replacement plan”.

“The site is also in open countryside outside the designated village envelope,” the society added.

City council planners refused the application from Gladman Developments, noting that the proposal did not fall into any of the categories of development allowed in the open countryside under the current Local Plan.

Reasons also included the argument that the proposal would result in the “erosion of the countryside gap between the defined settlements”.

The council said in its decision that it had not been possible to identify solutions to the concerns as set out in the decision during discussions with the applicant.

Gladman Developments was approached for comment.