Investment in municipal sports facilities will see public enjoy greater tennis opportunities ‘for years to come’

Peterborough City Council has announced that its tennis courts in Central Park and Itter Park have officially reopened.

The improvements – which were managed by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) – have been delivered as part of a £140,000 renovation process funded by the council and supported by the LTA Tennis Foundation.

“I’m delighted that two of our most popular parks now boast fully refurbished tennis courts,” said Councillor Alison Jones, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities.

Investment in Peterborough's tennis facilities will ensure courts at Central Park and Itter Park (pictured) will be viable "for years to come."

“People of all ages will benefit from these facilities, providing many hours of enjoyment and tying in with our work to create healthy, sustainable communities.”

The refurbished courts have been updated and improved to help ensure they remain usable for many years to come.

The council said it was “fully committed” to ensuring the city’s public sports facilities remain “accessible and of a high standard.”

Four courts at Central Park have been resurfaced, and two courts at Itter Park are now re-painted with new fencing installed.

In addition, smart gates have been installed at both venues in an effort to make booking and reserve courts easier.

“The courts will be great additions to Central and Itter Parks,” Councillor Jones added, “which are already award-winning venues that we are lucky to have in Peterborough."

The LTA – though its ambitious Parks Tennis Project – is endeavouring to deliver the biggest ever investment in parks tennis facilities across Britain.

The project has seen six courts across Peterborough transformed, providing a significant boost to sporting facilities.

Scott Lloyd, LTA Chief Executive, said: he was “delighted” to see park tennis courts across Peterborough officially re-open to the public in better shape than ever.

“Park tennis courts are vital for providing people with opportunities to pick up a racket, and we want as many people as possible, of all ages, abilities and backgrounds, to enjoy playing tennis and being active,” he said.

“Thanks to this investment,” he added, “the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come.”