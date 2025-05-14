Red carpet premiere for Peterborough film Millfield Of Dreams

A heart-warming new film celebrating the voices and everyday lives of the Millfield and Gladstone communities in Peterborough is to receive a red carpet premiere next week.

Peterborough Presents is hosting the private launch of Millfield of Dreams, in partnership with the city’s ODEON Cinema, offering a red carpet experience for over 200 local residents, participants, and special guests .

Conceived and directed by renowned artist Mark Murphy, who was born and spent his childhood in Peterborough, Millfield of Dreams brings together real people from the community — showcasing their homes, traditions, hobbies, and heritage.

The film captures the spirit of Millfield and Gladstone, honouring the cultural richness and personal stories that shape these vibrant neighbourhoods.

The film set created at Gladstone Primary’s school hall

The private screening at ODEON Cinema adds a touch of Hollywood glamour to this deeply local project, giving participants and attendees a chance to feel like stars as they walk the red carpet and see their community represented on the big screen.

Charley Genever, Peterborough Presents Community Producer, said: “I can’t put into words how proud I am of this project. Millfield is an area that is often a target for untrue, hateful views, and I really believe it’s one of the most welcoming, friendly places in the whole of the city. I feel particularly proud that we’ve been able to shine a positive light on the area and its people with this project. That’s what the power of the arts can do.”

“We’ve had over 100 local people involved who either live or have lived in Millfield, Gladstone and New England or are part of a community group that meets or spends a lot of time there. For the filming we turned Gladstone Primary’s school hall into a film set, as well as using drone footage to capture footage of the streets and skylines. People were so generous with their time and words of support throughout the whole thing.”

“I expect to be sobbing with joy all evening at the premiere! Mark Murphy and his team Alex Palmer and Brigid McCarthy have been so committed to creating a film that is of the upmost

Filming on location in Link Road

quality, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Vicky Wilcock, ODEON Cinemas, said: “We’re proud to support Peterborough Presents with the Millfield of Dreams film. We are deeply passionate about supporting our local communities and look forward to hosting a memorable evening for the team and community who have worked incredibly hard on this project.”

Following the private launch, the Millfield of Dreams film will be available to watch online on the Peterborough Presents website and social media pages.