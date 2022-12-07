News you can trust since 1948
Recruitment under way to fill 280 jobs as £150 million beverage can manufacturing hub takes shape in Peterborough

Factory is expected to be completed in summer next year

By Paul Grinnell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Recruitment is under way to fill 280 vacancies that are expected to be created with the completion of a beverage can manufacturing factory in Peterborough.

Officials at the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) say they have already been tasked to help fill the vacancies for the 625,000 square feet factory that is being built on the former Mars Petcare site in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, for Crown Packaging’s Crown Bevcan.

Construction is expected to be completed by next summer and the factory to be operational before the end of the year.

Construction of a beverage can manufacturing factory in Peterborough is progressing quickly.
The company is investing more than £150 million in the site, which will be its largest production and distribution facility in Europe.

A DWP spokesperson said there would be a variety of roles on offer at the aluminium can making factory.

The roles include about 200 mechanical and electrical engineers, plus quality manager, quality engineer, EHS manager, HR advisor and HR admin, supply chain manager, financial controller, finance assistant, production planner and warehouse supervisor.

Developers say that construction of the factory is making good progress.

Building work is well underway at the site of can manufacturing hub in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough.

Trebor Developments announced on social media site Twitter that work is ‘progressing fast’ on the new production and distribution facility on the site, which has been named Delta Park.

Greg Dalton, development manager for Trebor, has previously said: “This significant build-to-suit manufacturing facility will be a fantastic accolade for all parties when completed, we continue to work closely with Crown to ensure the unit is delivered on budget and on programme.”

