Recruitment is under way to fill 280 vacancies that are expected to be created with the completion of a beverage can manufacturing factory in Peterborough.

Officials at the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) say they have already been tasked to help fill the vacancies for the 625,000 square feet factory that is being built on the former Mars Petcare site in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, for Crown Packaging’s Crown Bevcan.

Construction is expected to be completed by next summer and the factory to be operational before the end of the year.

Construction of a beverage can manufacturing factory in Peterborough is progressing quickly.

The company is investing more than £150 million in the site, which will be its largest production and distribution facility in Europe.

A DWP spokesperson said there would be a variety of roles on offer at the aluminium can making factory.

The roles include about 200 mechanical and electrical engineers, plus quality manager, quality engineer, EHS manager, HR advisor and HR admin, supply chain manager, financial controller, finance assistant, production planner and warehouse supervisor.

