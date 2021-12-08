Recruitment agency moves into Peterborough creating 20 jobs

Martin Lewis, business manager for Charlton Morris in Peterborough.

Expanding recruitment agency Charlton Morris is looking to hire new staff recruit as it moves into new offices at Stuart House, in St John’s Street.

And the multi-award winning company is hoping to catch applicants’ attention with its four-day week policy.

The £9.2 million turnover Charlton Morris, which has its head office in Leeds, carried out a six month trial of the new policy with staff retaining their original hours and pay.

Now it has become one of the first UK recruitment companies to officially implement the benefit for all current and future employees.

The move into Peterborough is part of a larger expansion for the eight-year-old company which is looking to open two other offices - one in Manchester and another at London King’s Cross.

Charlton Morris comprises three divisions, CM Medical, CM Life Science and CM Industrial, and has more than 100 employees and works with clients and candidates in more than 60 countries on six continents.

Lewis Martin, business manager for the Peterborough office, part of the CM Industrial division, said: “This division has grown exponentially over the past few years, and we’re so excited to bring that energy to the new location in Peterborough.

“As one of the key cities on the London commuter belt, it’s perfectly positioned between there and our head office in Leeds.

“We really look forward to bringing opportunities for new and experienced recruiters to join our team in a fantastic, WiredScore accredited office facility at Stuart House.”

The company says it prides itself on rewarding its people, with a flexible working from home policy, a four-day working week, an industry-leading family policy and the potential for uncapped commission.

Stuart House includes amenities such as car and bicycle parking, a coffee shop, gym and more.