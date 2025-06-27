Reassurance for Peterborough residents and businesses ahead of 'disruption' that might be caused by Station Quarter construction
Motorists and pedestrians are expected to experience disruption to their travel arrangements when work starts in the autumn on the first phase of the £65 million venture.
But bosses at Peterborough City Council have vowed that there will be a plentiful supply of information to warn people of disruption and ways around it.
The first works of the £65 million Station Quarter development are timetabled to begin in the autumn and will see major alterations to the Queensgate roundabout on Bourges Boulevard.
The initial phase involves the construction of City Link, which is a new pedestrian and cycle route that will provide a clear and more user-friendly route to the city centre.
But the works will involve replacing much of the existing Cowgate underpass with a direct, safer, and more welcoming link for pedestrians and cyclists.
While the northern subway will be kept in use, the southern subway will be infilled and the landscape improved. A state-of-the-art pedestrian crossing will be installed to allow people to get across the Crescent Roundabout into Cowgate.
The area to the left and right of the Cowgate entrance will be enhanced and landscaped.
The council says the overall goal is to create a more accessible and attractive route, enhancing the overall experience for those traveling between the station and the city center.
A council spokesperson said: “There definitely will be lots of public communications to try and best reach everyone – residents and businesses - on what changes are coming and when and what it will mean for people getting around the city etc.
She said: “Work is not set to start until the autumn this year.”
Over the next two years, the Station Quarter construction works will see a new western entrance to the train station. a new multi-storey car park on the western side of the station and a refurbished eastern station building with more circulation space and a relocated entrance to provide a better experience and reduce passenger congestion.
