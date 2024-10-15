Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Fantastic’ event was held to help pupils mark UN Global Goals Week

Staff and pupils at Ravensthorpe Primary School hosted a Cultural Diversity Day to celebrate the rich cultural mosaic within its student body last week.

The school – which is part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) – held the event In recognition of the United Nations’ Global Goals Week.

Staff said that all pupils, from reception students to older pupils, were buzzing with enthusiasm.

Cultural Diversity Day at Ravensthorpe Primary School.

“The excitement of the day was evident, as students not only explored new cultures but also celebrated the diversity present within their own school community,” explained headteacher Mrs Emma Ward.

The aim of the initiative is to promote inclusivity and global awareness, in line with the United Nations' Global Goals for Sustainable Development (SDGs).

These 17 global objectives (which were adopted in 2015 by all UN member states) seek to create a fairer, more equitable world by eradicating poverty, promoting education and combating climate change by 2030.

At Ravensthorpe, each class was assigned a different country so that students could showcase their creativity, learn about global cultures, and engage with the SDGs.

To this end, pupils crafted flags of their assigned countries, and learned about their respective country’s language, customs and cuisine.

Students proudly wore colours representing national flags from around the world, including countries such as Spain, Romania, Nigeria, Kenya, Poland, Lithuania, Japan, England, Portugal and Greece.

In addition, many students also got to practise common greetings such as “hello,” “good morning,” and “goodbye” in different languages.

"It was a wonderful experience to see our students embracing and appreciating the diversity within our school community,” observed the school’s geography leader, Mrs Rowley.

Staff felt confident that this deliberate focus on diversity helped students connect their celebrations to the broader aim of fostering a sustainable and inclusive future for all.

“Cultural understanding is a vital part of our education, and today was a fantastic step toward that goal," Mrs Rowley added.

Global Goals Week is an annual event, coordinated by the United Nations alongside the UN General Assembly. During Global Goals Week, many schools – alongside businesses, governments, and civil organisations – come together to focus collectively on finding solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.