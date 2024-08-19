Wonderful images capture the infectious retro vibe of ever-popular WWII-themed weekend

Crowds descended upon the outskirts of Ramsey to celebrate bygone times and honour old heroes in classic WWII style over the weekend.

Perfect weather, infectious enthusiasm and incredible attention to detail brought the ever-popular Ramsey 1940s Weekend well and truly to life on August 18 and 19.

Boasting period dress and Second World War uniforms, musical acts, stall holders, battle re-eacters, performers, models, actors, food outlets, warfare experts and hairdressers all contributed to the special homefront atmosphere.

Thousands of visitors attended over the two-day celebration, which saw a host of homefront and front line displays blow spectators away.

Away from the visceral battle and skirmishes, civvies, Yanks and Tommies were treated to military and civilian vehicles displays, round-the-clock musical performances and classic artisan demonstrations.

More than 60 trade stalls offered souvenirs and mementos of all kinds, while the evocative food court – replete with NAFFI food and drink – did a brisk trade in bread pudding, cakes, spam and jam sandwiches.

When darkness finally fell, jazz and swing performances provided the perfect soundtrack as huge searchlights arced their atmospheric beams across the night sky.

As always, the weekend was a big hit with those who attended.

“What a fabulous weekend we had,” Tania Egan wrote on Facebook. “Everything looked amazing, and such a wonderful atmosphere wherever we explored.”

While the event hit all the right spots for returning visitors, it also wowed spectators who had never been before.

“What a fantastic day,” said first time visitor Sandra Page, “The best ‘40s weekend we've been to so far.”

“We will definitely be back next year.”

Check out our wonderful gallery get a taste of what this glorious weekend event had offer!

1 . Ramsey 1940s Weekend Perfect weather, infectious enthusiasm and incredible attention to detail brought the ever-popular WWII-themed weekend to life. Photo: Mike Grierson Photo Sales

2 . Ramsey 1940s Weekend Perfect weather, infectious enthusiasm and incredible attention to detail brought the ever-popular WWII-themed weekend to life. Photo: Mike Grierson Photo Sales

3 . Ramsey 1940s Weekend Perfect weather, infectious enthusiasm and incredible attention to detail brought the ever-popular WWII-themed weekend to life. Photo: Mike Grierson Photo Sales