Rail passengers in Peterborough urged to "plan ahead" before August travel disruption

Engineering works are expected to cause travel disruption to rail passengers in Peterborough this August.

Passengers are advised of digital signalling work affecting journeys on the East Coast Main Line on the August bank holiday weekend.

There will be no services between London King’s Cross and Peterborough because of testing work as part of the East Coast Digital Programme and maintenance between Peterborough and Potters Bar.

A railway spokesperson said: “Most of the timetable disruption affects Sunday 24 August, but some services will be affected on the evening of Saturday 23 August and the morning of Monday 25 August.

“There will be no Thameslink or Great Northern trains between Potters Bar and Peterborough or Royston, or between Hertford North and Stevenage. Additionally, all day on the Sunday, there will be no trains between Moorgate and Finsbury Park. An amended timetable, including rail replacement buses, will be in place on Sunday 24 August, while journeys will also be affected from 8pm on Saturday 23 August and until 9am on Monday 25 Augus.”

LNER will be operate an amended service starting and terminating at Peterborough, with some other service alterations across the weekend. Passengers are encouraged to use the rail replacement coaches which will run between Peterborough and Bedford, allowing them to join Thameslink services to London St Pancras.

Lumo will operate an amended service to and from Peterborough with most services starting/terminating at Newcastle. A non-stop rail replacement coach will be provided for Lumo customers between London King’s Cross and Peterborough.

There will be no Grand Central services, while Hull Trains will run an amended timetable diverting to and from London St Pancras.

Passenger are urged to plan ahead before the scheduled signalling works begin on August Bank Holiday weekend.

The spokesperson continued: “All passengers are advised to avoid travelling on EMR Intercity services via Sheffield, Derby or Chesterfield where possible due to extremely high customer numbers on the Midland Main Line.

“Testing is taking place involving the digitally-signalled section of the East Coast Main Line between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin in Hertfordshire. The work requires all lines to be closed through this section and beyond, as the testing includes transitions in and out of the digitally signalled section. Further work on associated trackside equipment is also taking place.

Passenger services are expected to begin using digital signalling through the Welwyn to Hitchin section in 2026.

“There is also work taking place to improve the overhead line equipment between Sandy and Huntingdon.”

Jonathan Daniels, head of ECDP integration, Network Rail, said: “The testing taking place in late August is another step forward as we work towards the introduction of digital in cab signalling on the East Coast Main Line, providing more reliable and greener services for passengers.

“The work has been carefully planned to avoid the busiest times of the August Bank Holiday weekend, and where possible passengers may be able to avoid this disruption by travelling before or after Sunday 24 August. I’d like to thank those passengers who will be affected for their patience and understanding of this work.”

Passengers are urged to check all parts of their journeys with train operators or National Rail before travelling.

Great Northern and Thameslink services:

Saturday 23 August, from approximately 20.00 until end of service

No trains will run between:

• Potters Bar and Peterborough

• Potters Bar and Royston

• Hertford North and Stevenage

From approximately 20.00, a rail replacement bus service will run between:

• Potters Bar and Hitchin

• Hitchin and Royston

• Hitchin and Peterborough

• Hertford North and Stevenage

• St Albans City and Stevenage via Hatfield

• Luton Airport Parkway and Stevenage via Hitchin

Sunday 24 August

No trains will run between:

• Moorgate and Finsbury Park

• Potters Bar and Peterborough

• Potters Bar and Royston

• Hertford North and Stevenage

A rail replacement bus service will run between:

• Potters Bar and Hitchin

• Hitchin and Royston

• Hertford North and Stevenage

• St Albans City and Hitchin via Hatfield

• Luton Airport Parkway and Stevenage via Hitchin

• St Neots and Bedford

• Hitchin and Peterborough

Trains will run between:

• Royston and Cambridge/King's Lynn

• London King's Cross and Potters Bar

• Finsbury Park and Potters Bar/Hertford North

Monday 25 August, from the start of service until approximately 09.00

No trains will run between:

• Potters Bar and Peterborough

• Potters Bar and Royston

• Hertford North and Stevenage

A rail replacement bus service will run between:

• Potters Bar and Hitchin

• Hitchin and Royston

• Hitchin and Peterborough

• Hertford North and Stevenage