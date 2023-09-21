“It is great honour to be able to commemorate the sacrifices made by the Few.”

Personnel from RAF Wittering paid tribute to the sacrifices made during the Battle of Britain during a parade through Stamford.

Royal Air Force personnel marched from Star Lane to the War Memorial outside the Browne’s Hospital in Broad Street, where an Open-Air Service of remembrance to commemorate the Battle of Britain was led by RAF Wittering Padre, the Reverend Squadron Leader Andrew Tucker and All Saints’ with St John’s Church Rector, Father Neil Shaw.

Public figures and officers including the Mayor of Stamford Cllr Andy Croft, joined RAF Wittering Station Commander, Wing Commander Nikki Duncan and her officers.

The Battle of Britain was a defining moment for the Royal Air Force; safeguarding our skies during the Second World War, a role which continues to this day.

After the service, wreaths were laid at the War Memorial before the detachment from RAF Wittering marched, accompanied by the music of the Stamford Volunteer Band, through the town to Stamford Town Hall. At the head of the procession was Flt Lt Dean McAulay, who carried the Freedom Sword, originally presented to the town by RAF Wittering, and Fg Off Stuart Howard who was the Freedom Scroll bearer.

The parade marked the 63rd anniversary of the granting of the Freedom of Stamford to RAF Wittering.

Wing Commander Nikki Duncan said: “The Battle of Britain was a significant event in the history of the Royal Air Force, and it is great honour to be able to commemorate the sacrifices made by the Few. Today has also been an opportunity to celebrate the friendship and support from the people of Stamford by exercising the Freedom granted to us by the town over 60 years ago. It has been an emotive and important occasion and I am immensely grateful that Stamford residents recognise the bravery and loyalty of the Royal Air Force then and now.”

