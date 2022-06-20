Overnight RAF exercise set to take place over Peterborough this week

Night flying from Royal Airforce Wittering, in Peterborough, is expected to take place this week.

RAF aircraft will fly over Peterborough overnight from tonight (Monday, June 20) to Wednesday (June 22), between 10pm and 2am.

It is part of RAF training to operate under the cover of night, which is essential in modern military operations.

RAF wing commander, Jez Case, said: “I am very grateful to our surrounding communities for their understanding, patience and goodwill.

"Our neighbours’ enthusiasm for what the RAF does is appreciated by everyone at RAF Wittering.”

The training will involve the use of night vision goggles, which gives the RAF a tactical advantage by enabling pilots to take-off and land safely during the hours of darkness for combat, peacekeeping or humanitarian missions.

RAF Wittering’s last overnight training exercises over the city took place two weeks ago, from June 7 to June 9.

RAF wing commander Case added: “I’m very much aware that it hasn’t been long since the last period of night vision goggle training and that it can be disturbing for our neighbours.

"Night vision goggle training is vital for our aircrew to maintain their operational capability and the level of training the RAF conducts is proportional to what is required.