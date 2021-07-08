RAF flypast over Peterborough marks 50 years of the Puma

The Pumas over RAF Wittering. Photo: SAC Kimberley Waterson

A flypast of several aircraft took place over RAF Wittering as part of a wider tour, with the Peterborough station tweeting: “A fantastic sight this morning in the skies above @RAF_Wittering as Puma helicopters from @RAFBenson marked their 50th anniversary in RAF service with a special fly past.”

The first RAF Puma helicopters were delivered into service on January 29, 1971.

The Puma, a medium-lift support helicopter, has flown on combat and humanitarian operations around the world over the last five decades, including Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Mozambique and the Caribbean.

The helicopters have also supported Defence in the UK such as providing helicopter lift capability to flood relief efforts and the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, the Pumas deployed at short notice to Kinloss Barracks to provide vital transport for personnel and equipment in Scotland and northern England in the early stages of the pandemic, as well as remaining on standby 24/7 to support any task required in the UK.