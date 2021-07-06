RAF flypast in Peterborough to commemorate 50 years of the Puma
An RAF flypast is taking place in Peterborough on Tuesday (July 7) to commemorate 50 years of service of the Puma.
A flypast of several aircraft over different locations is planned for tomorrow, although the number has yet to be confirmed as this depends on factors such as weather and other taskings.
However, the aircraft are expected to be flying over RAF Wittering at approximately 11:19am.
The first RAF Puma helicopters were delivered into service on January 29, 1971.
The Puma, a medium-lift support helicopter, has flown on combat and humanitarian operations around the world over the last five decades, including Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Mozambique and the Caribbean.
The helicopters have also supported Defence in the UK such as providing helicopter lift capability to flood relief efforts and the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2020, the Pumas deployed at short notice to Kinloss Barracks to provide vital transport for personnel and equipment in Scotland and northern England in the early stages of the pandemic, as well as remaining on standby 24/7 to support any task required in the UK.