News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Queensgate shopping centre's new Ping Pong Parlour is a hit with customers

New attraction has been served up after ‘conversation’ with young shoppers
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new Ping Pong Parlour in the Queensgate Shopping Centre is proving to be a big hit with youngsters.

The new entertainment venue opened in the centre earlier this month following an eight weeks ‘listening campaign’ called Respect Your Place aimed at young people to find out what they wanted from the mall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The main request that came through was for more leisure activities plus calls for later opening hours, more phone charging facilities, free parking, more sports stores like Nike and more security.

One of the newest attractions at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre is in full swing with a growing number of youngsters dropping into the Ping Pong Parlour.One of the newest attractions at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre is in full swing with a growing number of youngsters dropping into the Ping Pong Parlour.
One of the newest attractions at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre is in full swing with a growing number of youngsters dropping into the Ping Pong Parlour.
Most Popular

A spokesperson for Queensgate said they were delighted by the response to the new facility.

He said: “The Ping Pong Parlour is busy all the time.

"It’s really popular.”

The games area has been created in an empty retail unit with the table tennis tables free for all to use and with phone charging facilities also installed.

Related topics:Nike