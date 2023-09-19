Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Ping Pong Parlour in the Queensgate Shopping Centre is proving to be a big hit with youngsters.

The new entertainment venue opened in the centre earlier this month following an eight weeks ‘listening campaign’ called Respect Your Place aimed at young people to find out what they wanted from the mall.

The main request that came through was for more leisure activities plus calls for later opening hours, more phone charging facilities, free parking, more sports stores like Nike and more security.

A spokesperson for Queensgate said they were delighted by the response to the new facility.

He said: “The Ping Pong Parlour is busy all the time.

"It’s really popular.”