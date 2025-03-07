Queensgate Shopping Centre reveals support for campaign to safeguard Peterborough Cathedral

New partnership agreement announced

Queensgate Shopping Centre has joined the battle to secure the future of the 907-year-old Peterborough Cathedral.

Shopping centre bosses have agreed a partnership with Peterborough Cathedral in which the mall’s services and facilities will be available through the year to support the ‘Cathedral in Crisis’ fundraising campaign.

The Cathedral is seeking to raise £300,000 before the end of March 2025 in order to keep its doors open.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston with Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, marketing manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, in Peterborough Cathedral

But it faces running costs of more than £2 million a year and the Cathedral is seeking support from individuals, businesses, and organisations to help preserve its legacy for future generations.

Queensgate says that by partnering with the Cathedral, it is reinforcing its commitment to protecting the city’s rich cultural and historical assets while encouraging residents and businesses to rally behind this important cause.

The centre’s commitment to the campaign will include a range of initiatives, from hosting fundraising events to providing promotional support and raising awareness among shoppers and visitors.

The centre is also inviting local businesses, community groups, and individuals to come forward with ideas and contributions that can aid the Cathedral’s appeal.

Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, the centre’s marketing manager, said: "Peterborough Cathedral is an iconic symbol of our city.

"It plays a crucial role in the community, not just as a place of worship but as a centre for culture, heritage, and events that bring people together.

"We are proud to support the Cathedral’s fundraising efforts and welcome anyone who wishes to help secure its future to join us in making a difference."

Paul Stainton, head of marketing and communications at Peterborough Cathedral, said: “Queensgate’s support is invaluable in helping us raise awareness and much-needed funds to protect our beloved Cathedral.

"We are incredibly grateful for their commitment to ensuring this incredible building continues to serve as a place of worship, reflection, and community engagement.

"With the help of local businesses and individuals, we hope to secure a sustainable future for Peterborough Cathedral.”

The Cathedral has stood for more than 900 years, welcoming visitors from across the country and beyond.

It remains a place of historical significance, education, and celebration, making it vital that it receives the support needed to continue its work.

To learn more about Peterborough Cathedral’s ‘Cathedral in Crisis’ campaign and how to get involved click here.