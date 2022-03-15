On Saturday (March 12) shoppers at Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre partied through the decades to mark the 40th anniversary of the mall.

A Queensgate exhibition took hundreds of people back in time - all the way back to when Queen Beatrice of the Netherlands opened the centre in 1982.

Families also took part in a scavenger hunt around the centre for a chance to win prizes worth over £1000.

This year marks its 40th anniversary and also the opening of its new £60m extension, which includes a 10 screen state of the art Empire Cinema.

Located in the heart of Peterborough, it holds over 90 retail, lifestyle and leisure outlets that attract approximately 16 million people each year.

The centre director of Queensgate, Mark Broadhead, was among those on the dance floor on Saturday.

He said: “It was wonderful to see such a fun and happy atmosphere in the centre. It is fascinating to look back at the different trends from the past 40 years and celebrate where we have come from, and now we are excited about the years ahead of us.”

The Queensgate exhibition will remain in North Square for two weeks and includes photographs from the past four decades, memorabilia, and shared memories.

Here are some of the best photos of shoppers immersing themselves in the celebrations on Saturday.

