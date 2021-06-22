Queen’s Birthday Honours for RAF wittering personnel

Squadron Leader Kyle Roachford

Squadron Leader Kyle Roachford is Officer Commanding Base Support Squadron, but it is for his work and leadership as Chairman of the RAF Black Asian Minority Ethnic (BAME) Network that Squadron Leader Roachford received an MBE. The Network tirelessly represents the interests of BAME military and civilian personnel and promotes the benefits of diversity in the RAF.

Kyle said: “I’ve been lucky in having the right skills and lived experience to prepare me for this role and a brilliant supportive team. But it’s about the people, I work with an amazing team and that makes such a difference – thank you.”

Meritorious Service Medals have been awarded Warrant Officer Emma Hanson, a Community and Careers Liaison Officer based at RAF Wittering, and to Flight Sergeant Steve Harland of the Station’s Catering Flight. The Meritorious Service Medal recognises long and meritorious service by Warrant Officers and Non-Commissioned Officers of the rank of Sergeant and above.

Flight Sergeant Steve Harland

Flight Sergeant Harland said: “I was extremely shocked and proud to have even been considered for the nomination. I am just grateful to have such a supportive family and team around me over my past two tours here at Wittering, allowing me capitalise on the opportunities that I have.”

In addition to its four flying squadrons, RAF Wittering is the home to the specialist engineering and logistics squadrons that support air operations and exercises at home and abroad.

One of RAF Wittering’s most experienced engineers has received a commendation from the Chief of the Air Staff. Squadron Leader Phil Hayward is Officer Commanding No 71 Inspection & Repair Squadron, a specialist aircraft engineering unit.

Squadron Leader Hayward’s dedication to innovation and his leadership of the Squadron have been inspirational. He has researched and delivered multiple projects to bring the very latest technology into the RAF in order to exploit their significant potential to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Warrant Officer Emma Hanson

Wing Commander Jez Case, Station Commander at RAF Wittering said: “RAF Wittering is lucky to have a dedicated workforce who give their all to the RAF and their country. It is fantastic to be able to recognise those personnel that have gone above and beyond what I expect and have showed dedication over months and years. Congratulations to Squadron Leaders Roachford and Hayward and to all of our award recipients!”