Pupils can grow their own Christmas trees

Ramsey Junior School pupils

The housebuilder gave 35 kits to pupils who can watch them grow over the next year to hopefully decorate their very own Christmas tree in 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Juniper, vice principal at Ramsey Junior School, said: “The pupils are very excited to potentially have their own homegrown Christmas tree next year and to watch how tall they get!”

Ramsey Junior School is located near the homebuilder’s Ramsey Park community on Biggin Lane.