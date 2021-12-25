Pupils can grow their own Christmas trees
Pupils at Ramsey Junior School near Peterborough received a donation of ‘grow your own’ Christmas tree kits from David Wilson Homes to help them celebrate this festive season.
Saturday, 25th December 2021, 7:47 am
The housebuilder gave 35 kits to pupils who can watch them grow over the next year to hopefully decorate their very own Christmas tree in 2022.
Michelle Juniper, vice principal at Ramsey Junior School, said: “The pupils are very excited to potentially have their own homegrown Christmas tree next year and to watch how tall they get!”
Ramsey Junior School is located near the homebuilder’s Ramsey Park community on Biggin Lane.
The donation of Christmas tree growing kits is another part of David Wilson Homes’ outreach to the local community.