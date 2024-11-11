‘We want to help students understand the importance of Armistice Day and to instil a sense of respect and reflection’

Pupils and staff at Ravensthorpe Primary School in Peterborough have marked Armistice Day with a series of commemorative events today (Monday, November 11).

Children attending the school at Brigstock Court took part in several meaningful activities which were designed to educate and honour all those who have served in the British armed forces.

The school’s main focal point of Remembrance was a minute’s silence at 11am.

“This solemn moment provided students, staff, and visitors with the opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by the armed forces and to express gratitude for the peace and freedoms we enjoy today,” said Ravensthorpe head teacher, Mrs Emma Ward.

In addition, a special assembly was held so that students could showcase all that they have learned about the history and importance of Armistice Day.

Always marked on November 11, Armistice Day commemorates the signing of the First World War-ending Armistice that came into effect on November 11, 1918.

Today’s events are the culmination of a period of study about Remembrance which has seen teachers facilitating discussions on why we commemorate this important event, and the symbolism of the poppy as a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in conflicts.

Indeed, pupils spent much of last week engaged in learning projects which helped them discover more about the significance of Remembrance.

Today’s assembly enabled pupils to share what they learnt, with a view on emphasising the themes of peace and remembrance.

“We believe that by educating our young people about the past, we contribute to a more peaceful future,” explained Mrs Molyneaux, the school’s history leader.

"We want to help students understand the importance of Armistice Day and to instil a sense of respect and reflection,” she said.

“Ravensthorpe Primary School is proud to play a part in keeping the memory of those who have served alive and to teach the next generation the values of peace and remembrance.”

Ravensthorpe Primary is part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust, a group of five local schools which include Longthorpe Primary School, NOVA Primary Academy, Thorpe Primary School, and Jack Hunt Secondary School.