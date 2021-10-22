Pubs across Peterborough close over safety concerns linked to large gathering

Fox & Hounds at Longthorpe

A number of pubs in the city, including Coopers in Bretton, Fox & Hounds in Longthorpe, Boathouse in Thorpe Meadows, The Harrier in Gunthorpe, The Halcyon on Atherstone Avenue and The Crab & Winkle in Werrington are closed. They are joined by The Dragon and The Blue Bell Inn in Werrington in taking the decision to close.

Many residents reported being contacted by various pubs this afternoon to cancel their dinner reservations due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The Peterborough Telegraph understands many pubs have decided to close due to a gathering of between 300-500 people expected for a funeral in the city today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One landlord that the PT spoke to said that he had been advised to stay closed by the authorities. Another said that they were advised to complete a risk assessment and make a decision based off that.