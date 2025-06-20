Public to enjoy new swimming sessions at Peterborough academy's sports centre - with giant inflatables fun

Members of the public can now enjoy new swimming sessions at a Peterborough school – including trying out a huge floating assault course.

Recognising the need for additional indoor public swimming options in the city since the closure of the Regional Pool, staff at Stanground Academy’s sports centre are keen to signpost residents to what’s on offer.

The city’s Regional Pool, in Bishops Road, was closed in 2023 after the discovery of Raac and asbestos, with Peterborough City Council being told the facility would cost millions to repair. Despite calls to save it, the building was demolished in March this year, with concerns raised that it left a lack of public swimming facilities in the city.

While Peterborough City Council is now drawing up a business plan for a 50 metre indoor pool, estimated to cost between £25-40 million, it could be years before such a facility is up and running.

Lifeguards and staff at Stanground Academy's Sports Centre are ready to welcome members of the public to their new swimming sessions.

Nick Bishop, director of Sport and assistant principal at the school, said: “We want to share all the progress we have made recently at Stanground Sports Centre in providing the local community with options for leisure activities, when unfortunately there is currently a huge void in the city.

"We have various public swimming sessions on offer at our large pool. Our giant inflatable sessions are brand new, having only opened for the first time at the weekend. I'm sure these will be popular with young people.”

The centre currently offers public swimming sessions on Monday evenings from 8-9pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 12-4pm.

Additional public sessions will now be held during the school holidays, from July 28.

A new giant inflatables sessions is on offer at the pool - including this huge floating assault course.

Charlie Hayes, Sports Centre Manager, explained: “We want to get the word out about the public swimming sessions we offer.

"Throughout the summer holidays we will have public swimming sessions from 10-12pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 11-3.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the pool’s inflatable fun sessions will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays 12:30-3pm. We also offer private pool parties featuring our inflatable assault course, which is available for hire now.”

Mr Bishop concluded: “Our lifeguards are currently young students in the city who have been put through their lifeguarding qualifications and are now the 'next generation' of local leisure attendants. We pride ourselves on investing in youth and creating a happy and vibrant place to visit.”

• Swimming lessons are also available to book via www.stanground.schoolactivity.co.uk or email [email protected].