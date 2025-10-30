Pub in Peterborough organises 24-hour bikeathon to raise money for the Poppy Appeal

Staff and punters at a Peterborough pub are gearing up for an epic cycle challenge to support the Poppy Appeal.

The Moorhen in Hampton has organised the fundraiser which will see participants using an exercise bike non-stop for 24 hours in the run up to Remembrance Sunday (November 9).

The aim is to raise as much money as possible for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The challenge takes place from noon on Saturday, November 8, until November 9, and will feature entertainment from local singers George Elliot and Joanne Fenton.

The pub’s deputy manager and event organiser Matthew Southwell explains: “Our event will feature a non-stop 24-hour indoor bike ride to raise money for this fantastic cause.

"We’ll be live-streaming the entire challenge across social media as we aim to cover over 205 miles – the equivalent of cycling from Calais to Normandy! If we hit that goal early, we’ll keep going for the full 24 hours.

“Alongside the challenge, we’ve got some great live entertainment lined up with George Elliott performing on Saturday evening and Joanne Fenton performing on Sunday afternoon as we cross the finish line.”

He added: “We already have a large number of customers and staff taking part, making this a true community event. With support from local councillors, businesses, and the wider community, this could be a fantastic opportunity to come together, raise awareness, and show local spirit.”

As part of the weekend, the pub will be offering special discounts and a free drink for all veterans on Remembrance Sunday.

Supporters can donate via the Justgiving page or by popping along to the pub during the bikeathon.