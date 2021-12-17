PT campaign: Amazon delivers £10,000 gift to PT’s Christmas appeal

Amazon has donated £10,000 to Embrace Child victims of Crime. Pictured is Gareth Davies as Santa.

The Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough is backing the Peterborough Telegraph’s campaign to deliver a magical Christmas for children who have suffered trauma through crime with a £10,000 donation.

The Peterborough Telegraph has adopted Embrace Child Victims of Crime’s (Embrace CVoC) Dear Santa 2021 campaign to buy gifts for children harmed by crime.

Every child who is referred to Dear Santa 2021 chooses one gift they’d really like to receive from Santa, up to the value of £35. The gifts are available to buy through Embrace CVoC’s website and the charity ensures they reach the child who wished for them.

The £10,000 donation from Amazon will help the charity purchase more than 250 gifts this Christmas. It’s the second time Amazon has supported the campaign after first lending a helping hand with a donation in 2020.

Gareth Davies, site leader at Amazon in Peterborough, said: “We’re passionate about supporting organisations like Embrace CVoC, who do important work across the community in Peterborough. After a great partnership in 2020, we wanted to be involved again this year and lend our support to the Dear Santa campaign with this donation.”

Anne Campbell, chief executive of Embrace Child Victims of Crime, said: “We are so grateful to Gareth and his team for their extremely generous donation.

“Throughout COVID-19 and all the restrictions, Amazon enabled us to keep Dear Santa going to ensure children suffering trauma had a gift to open on Christmas Day.

“We are delighted that they are supporting us again this year and helping us to deliver smiles to children who have experienced often unimaginable suffering.”

Embrace CVoC received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses, as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering more than five million healthy breakfasts to families in England.

Embrace CVoC works with children who have suffered trauma because of crime. They may be grieving the loss of their mum, dad, brother or sister who have been killed by crime.

They might have experienced sexual, physical or emotional abuse or have been living in a home torn apart by domestic violence. These children have had to deal with often unimaginable horrors in their young lives and agencies such as the police, social services, teachers or other support agencies refer them to Embrace CVoC to get the help and support they need.

Every child who is referred to Dear Santa 2021 chooses at least one gift they’d really like to receive from Santa this Christmas up to the value of £35.

Embrace CVoC makes these gifts available for you to buy through its website.

Santa’s elves will then gift wrap it for you and ensure it gets to the child who wished for it in time for Christmas.

You can purchase a gift for a child harmed by crime directly from our Dear Santa Wish List at www.embracecvoc.org.uk/dear-santa-2021.

The Dear Santa Wish-list is an on-line shop of gifts from dolls and Lego to gift vouchers and fidget toys.

Each item is listed with the recipient’s age, region they come from and the crime that has harmed them.

If you cannot find a gift you’d like to buy you can also donate any amount to the appeal and we will buy gifts for you.

We are also looking for businesses to support our appeal.

If your company would like to support our campaign contact [email protected]