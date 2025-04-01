£17 million Moto Sawtry service station opens off A1 at Peterborough creating 120 jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new £17 million service station has opened near Peterborough creating 120 jobs.

The Moto Sawtry, which is situated on the A1(M) between Peterborough and Huntingdon, officially opened yesterday (March 31).

The company says that 60 percent of the new jobs have been filled by residents living in Sawtry village, showing how the facility supports local and national economic growth.

Leading brands such as Burger King, Costa Coffee, Greggs, M&S, Pret, WH Smith and BP are operating from the new service station.

A spokesperson said: “The new site is open in time for the Easter holiday rush.

"The service station is designed to cater to a wide range of motorists and visitors and has ample parking options with more than 200 spaces for cars, HGVs and coaches.

"It also features six Gridserve 350 kW electric vehicle charging bays.”

Ken McMeikan, chief executive of Moto Hospitality, said, "We are delighted to open our newest motorway service area at Sawtry, which not only enhances our network of service areas across the UK but also brings fantastic brands to motorists, alongside essential services such as HGV parking and state-of-the-art EV charging hubs.

“This is our second new service area in the last four years, following the opening of Rugby in April 2021.

"We are also excited about having planning approval already granted for two further motorway service areas on the M5 and A1(M) and one truck stop off the M26.”

Creating the facility involved the demolition of a Lodge, bungalow, shop, a range of structures and buildings and also involved the removal of old underground fuel tanks associated with a previous garage.