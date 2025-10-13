£13m drug and alcohol treatment contract to be awarded by Peterborough City Council

Peterborough City Council is due to award a multi-million pound contract to continue the delivery of drug and alcohol treatment services.

The council has had a contract in place with Change Grow Live Services Limited (CGL) for 10 years, but this is due to terminate in March 2026.

Cabinet members will meet on October 14 and are recommended to authorise a new five-year contract worth £13.4 million with CGL, which was the successful bidder after a competitive procurement process.

The new Integrated Drug and Alcohol Treatment Service will run from April 2026 to March 2031, with options for three one-year extensions.

It will expand treatment to all age groups, including children and young people up to 25 across Peterborough, and introduce a hub and spoke model which will provide up to 40 service contact points across the city.

The cabinet report claims that the new programme will provide a “complete transformation” in accessibility of services across Peterborough.

The mainstream offer will also be boosted with additional elements covering support for rough sleepers, vulnerable women, groups with protected characteristics, support to address smoking and investment to reduce drug related offending.

According to the report, the current service has achieved a number of positive outcomes.

These include: an increase in the total numbers in treatment from 1,522 to 1,747 a year ahead of target, a reduction in positivity rates for Hepatitis C from 44% to 18% in two years for clients with drug and alcohol issues, and an increase of inpatient detox places by more than double.

The total funding cabinet will be asked to approve is £25.3 million, combining the council’s contract value and government grants.

The cabinet meeting will take place at Sand Martin House in Peterborough from 4pm, with a number of other important topics being discussed including a proposed new regional swimming pool and a legal decision to be made regarding the long-running Werrington Fields saga.