Funds bid still outstanding for facility at Cathedral

The new £130,000 Changing Place toilets in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough have been officially opened.

The facility, which is suitable for people with profound and multiple disabilities, has been jointly funded by the centre and Peterborough City Council through a grant from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

A Changing Places toilet is larger than a standard accessible WC and the new facility features a hoist, shower, adjustable sink, and adult-sized changing bench.

The Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough and, inset, the new Changing Places toilets that have just opened in the centre.

It is based within the Shopmobility services, located on Level 11 of the centre.

Centre managers say construction began in February and the installation is a response to customer feedback.

A spokesperson for Queensgate said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring this much-needed Changing Places facility.

"Through conversations with various organisations about the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in public spaces, we recognised the critical importance of these facilities.”

Karen Hoe, Changing Places manager, said: “We are delighted to see this new Changing Places toilet installed. We know how much of a difference this will make and provide the opportunity for people to visit being able to now access a suitable toilet.”

Councillor Dennis Jones, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “I am extremely pleased that this vital facility is now open as it will help many people visiting the Queensgate Centre and our city centre.

"We are fully committed to working with our partners to support and enhance facilities for vulnerable residents, helping to make our city centre an attractive, welcoming and vibrant place to visit.”

It is also hoped to install Changing Place toilets at Peterborough Cathedral.

Plans for the facility were announced in November last year but a decision on funding has still to be agreed.

A council spokesperson said: “We are currently awaiting the outcome of a joint bid with the Cathedral for additional funding for a Changing Places facility there.

"Relevant building applications are under way, but the process will take time due to the historic nature of the Cathedral Precincts. We hope to announce updates in due course.”