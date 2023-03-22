More than 60 objections from the public across the country have been lodged against plans to demolish Peterborough’s famous Greyhound Stadium.

Many of the protesters say the stadium in First Drove, Fengate, was a highly popular sporting venue that gave people plenty of happy memories and the facility should be retained.

The stadium owners, Fengate Land Holdings, submitted plans to Peterborough City Council last year seeking approval to knock down the existing buildings to create an employment hub.

The two-fold application seeks full planning permission for nine commercial units to the north of the site and outline planning permission for up 11 industrial units across 12,000 square metres to the south.

It is reckoned the venture will create about 260 jobs and boost the local economy by £11.2 million a year.

The family-owned stadium stopped operating as a greyhound racing venue on May 19, 2020 after a 89-years lifespan.

About 66 letters of objection from across the country from Stirling in Scotland down to Southampton as well as many from Peterborough and the East of England have been submitted to the council’s planning department.

One resident from Holbeach says they object because it had been a venue for family gatherings, while another remembers it as ‘a very popular part of the community for many years’ and urges that it be given a second chance.

A Wisbech resident says the family were regular visitors to the stadium for 15 year, while an objector from Whittlesey states: “Bring back the stadium to a growing, thriving city. We already have enough commercial units being built at Red Brick Farm about two miles away.”

A resident from Orton Longueville in Peterborough states that the city has ‘numerous industrial units. It only has one Greyhound Stadium which was (and still is) an institution. If it is demolished there is absolutely no possibility of a new owner/operator/promoter stepping in to resurrect the business.’