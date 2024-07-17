Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pleas to councillors fail to change minds

Campaigners look to have lost their battle to prevent a large area of Peterborough’s Werrington Fields being fenced off for an adjoining school.

Protesters had gathered outside Peterborough Town Hall in a bid to persuade councillors to look again at proposed measures to end a six year long dispute over the use of Werrington Fields.

But despite heartfelt pleas from several members of the public allowed to address Peterborough City Council’s ruling cabinet, councillors agreed that a 125 year lease should be agreed with Ken Stimpson Academy to use the land known as Area C – estimated to be equivalent to the size of eight football pitches.

They also agreed the area should be fenced off in order to ensure the safeguarding of pupils, with the academy agreeing to meet half the costs of the fencing, up to £40,000.

A Community Use Agreement will also be put in place to allow residents use of the land when not required by the secondary school.

Campaigners had queried how the amount of land required to be fenced off had grown over the years from 2.5 football pitches, to four football pitches and now eight.

Jenna Maryniak, for the Save Werrington Fields group, told the meeting that for many Werrington residents access to the space was vital for mental and physical wellbeing.

She said: “1,350 people have signed a petition against these proposals and 700 people have joined our group – it speaks to people’s feelings about the importance of these fields to their wellbeing.

"There will be a lot of heartbreak and resentment if these fields are fenced off.”

Werrington resident Tony Forster said that problems with safeguarding of pupils had not been an issue in the school’s Ofsted reports.

He said: “I think this a red herring – it’s a land grab by the school.”

Former Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, who has campaigned on behalf of residents, said that the decision to fence off the fields was down entirely to the council and not to government education officials.

Summing up, council leader Dennis Jones said: “We fully appreciate how strongly people feel. But we have to safeguard the children and ensure their access to outdoor space.”