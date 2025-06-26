Prominent retail property in Peterborough is sold to private investor for more than £235,000

The freehold of a prominent retail property in Peterborough has been sold to a private investor for a sum in excess of its listed purchase price of £235,000.

The two-storey property at 25 Broadway, opposite the New Theatre, has been sold by property specialists Eddisons to a local investor.

The identity of the investor has not been disclosed.

A spokesperson for Eddisons said that as an investment sale, the 1,303 square feet property attracted significant attention from a range of interested parties with the new owner successful in securing the property only after the agency invited best offers.

Confirming the sale, Gavin Hynes of Eddisons, who led the firm’s agency on 25 Broadway, said: “Where a tenanted property is well situated, such as this one on the northern fringe of the city centre, in a mixed residential and commercial neighbourhood with retail, food and beverage, leisure and office occupiers - there is proving to be solid demand from investors as we head towards the second half of the year.”

The premises is the home of comic book shop Close Encounters, which will remain in the property.