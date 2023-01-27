A well known greyhound race trainer says local enthusiasts are enduring 90 mile trips to enjoy the sport following the closure of the Peterborough Greyhound Stadium.

And David Pruhs (73) of Spalding, who was a prominent figure for decades at the Fengate stadium, says the greyhound racing industry is more vibrant now than it has been for a long time and many trainers would rush back to Peterborough if a track was available.

Mr Pruhs, who got into greyhound racing as hobby when he was 18, says the end of racing at the stadium in 2020 after 89 years, was greeted with sadness by people in and out of the industry.

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium at Fengate which is the subject of a new planning application to demolish it and construct an employment hub.

His comments come as a planning application to demolish the stadium and replace it with an employment hub of 20 commercial units creating 260 jobs, is due to be considered by Peterborough City Council.

The stadium, which had been owned by the Perkins family since 1945, was sold to Fengate Land Holdings in 2021.

Mr Pruhs said: “It was very sad when the stadium was closed.

“People we know who live 15 to 20 miles from the stadium, now have to travel a minimum of 90 miles to the nearest stadium.

Greyhound trainer David Pruhs with greyhound Miss Lee in 2009

“And some of them have such a love of the sport that they will happily do that.

“One or two of the older people have packed up but only because Peterborough ceased racing.

“I ceased racing because I took another option - I’m still involved in greyhound racing quite a lot but not in Peterborough - but I would be involved in Peterborough if it reopened, which it never will.

“But it is the only place I would consider re-racing.

The kennel area of the Peterborough Greyhound Stadium before the venue's closure.

He added: “Some of the other tracks are nowhere near as good as Peterborough but they are blossoming monetary-wise.

“You only have to look at the industry as it is now to see that it is very viable.”

Mr Pruhs said he started greyhound training as a hobby and finished up as a professional greyhound trainer.

He said|: “We did very well across the country and two or three Peterborough trainers were highly regarded.

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium at Fengate is the subject of a planning application to demolish the venue and build an employment hub.

“I’m quite happy doing what I do now but I would like to race again at Peterborough.

And he said he had some wonderful memories of his time at the stadium.

“The stadium used to be rammed on a Friday and Saturday and it wasn’t that bad on a Wednesday night either.

He said: “It was a great place to go, it had a lovely restaurant and it was such a nice, clean environment.

“During the Derby races it was absolutely packed out. It was a really big entertainment centre for local people but not just greyhound people.

“A lot of people who went through the gates weren’t greyhound people when they went in but they may well have retained an interest when they came out.”

“I should imagine 60 to 70 per cent of the people who went along were not involved with the greyhounds as such but used it as a good night out.

