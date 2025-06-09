Prominent former city council offices in Peterborough up for sale with a price tag of £10 million

A prominent apartment block in the heart of Peterborough has gone on the market with a price tag of £10 million.

The sale of Bayard Plaza, in Broadway, comes six years after it was sold by Peterborough City Council for £5.95 million – £250,000 less than its asking price, to Bayard Plaza Ltd.

The building had been offices for the city council but since its sale Bayard Plaza Ltd has transformed the building.

Through a development company, The Brightfield Group, the building was converted into 102 modern one and two bedroom homes with residents’ gym, cinema room, full-fibre broadband and secure underground parking.

A spokesperson for The Brightfield Group said: “As with most home builders, our strategy is to build homes and release them into the market at different points of time.

"This is to assist the country in the current housing crisis.”

According to details provided by agents Rightmove, the building features 46 ‘stylish apartments set across five floors consisting of penthouses, two bedroom and one bedroom apartments with underground parking.

It states that the ‘luxury accommodation’ has a private gym for residents and a concierge service.

It adds: “Located within the city centre, the apartment is within walking distance to local amenities, train station, major transport routes and the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

"It states: “This is a perfect investment opportunity in the heart of Peterborough's thriving city centre.

"Each apartment has a unique layout and has tenants in situ.”