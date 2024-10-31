Tommy Robson made a club-record 559 appearances for Peterborough United and scored 128 times.

The Motor Neurone Disease Association has benefitted from a donation of the proceeds of the book ‘Tommy Robson on the Wing.’

The book, which was published in 2021, documents the life of Posh’s all-time club record appearance maker.

Authors, and Trust Board members, Dene Butler and Ray Cole spent many evenings in Robson’s company interviewing him and documenting his life on and off the pitch.

Authors Dene Butler, Ray Cole along with Tommy’s wife Helen Robson, plus Simon Crooke and Cynthia George from the Cambridgeshire Branch MND Association. Photo: Joe Dent.

The book covers his childhood, his football career at all his clubs, Northampton, Chelsea and Newcastle as well as Posh, plus his days in non league and his life after football.

Robson has provided photographs from his personal album and he names his all-time Posh XI.

The book was originally a Posh Trust project to serve the needs of Robson while he battled against MND, but he passed away in October, 2020 aged 76.

Tommy did get to read his book in draft form, but sadly he passed away before it was published.

Following Tommy’s passing, it was decided to donate the proceeds to the fund set up to commission a statue of Tommy at Posh’s London Road ground and the MND Association, who were of great help and support to Tommy and his wife Helen, after his diagnosis.

A total of £500 has now been donated to the MND Association.

The book is still available to purchase from https://www.thegreatbritishbookshop.co.uk/products/tommy-robson-on-the-wing for £9.99.

Efforts to erect a bronze statue of the Posh hero, who went onto be awarded the Freedom of the City, are at an advanced stage after over £80,000 was raised.

Further updates on the statue can be found on the Tommy Robson Statue Fund Facebook page.