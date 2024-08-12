Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Move aims to ease pressure on ‘full’ prisons

A recruitment campaign for the probation service has been launched in Peterborough today (August 12) as the Government looks to free up space in prisons.

Applications are being sought for the trainee probation officer programme (Professional Qualification in Probation (PQiP) for HM Prisons and Probation Service.

The service is looking to recruit 11 trainees across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

HMP Peterborough prison. A new campaign has been launched to recruit trainee probation officers in Peterborough as the Government looks to free up space in overcrowded jails.

David Fallows, a Probation Learning Lead in the East of England, said: “Working in the Probation Service is incredibly rewarding.

"No two days are the same, and every day brings new challenges, but with a supportive team you have a real opportunity to make a positive impact.

“As a trainee probation officer, you’ll learn fundamental skills from day one that will help you protect the public and reduce reoffending.

"We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply to the trainee probation officer programme.

"Whether you’re starting your career, or looking for a career change – the trainee probation officer programme sets you on a path to a unique and varied career that’s unlike any other.

"And you’ll receive a professional qualification to be proud of at the end of it.”

The local campaign is part of a nationwide commitment by HM Prisons and Probation Service to recruit at least 1,000 new trainee probation officers across the country by the end of March next year.

The move is in preparation for the Labour Government to begin allowing the early release from jail of many so-called low offenders.

It comes in the wake of growing concerns that prisons across the country are close to being full.

The new Lord Chancellor, Shabana Mahmood MP, said recently: "In short, if we fail to act now, we face the collapse of the criminal justice system…

“And a total breakdown of law and order.

She said: “When prisons are full, violence rises – putting prison officers, on the front line, at risk.

“When no cells are available, suspects cannot be held in custody.

“This means vanloads of dangerous people circling the country, with nowhere to go.

The police would have to use their cells as a prison overflow, keeping officers off the streets.

Soon, the courts would grind to a halt, unable to hold trials.

The police would have to stop carrying out arrests.”

What are the entry qualifications?

Prospective candidates only need up to a Level 3 qualification to apply; this is the first year where a degree has not required.

Training takes 15, 21 or 27 months to complete depending on your current qualifications.

Why should I apply?

All candidates earn a salary from day one, making it a great option for adults seeking a career change.

All aspiring probation officers must complete the programme.

The course combines academic theory, knowledge assessments and practical learning.

This includes spending time in a working probation office and study time, as well as other probation work settings - such as a prison or court.

On completion, recruits will gain a level 6 Professional Qualification in Probation.

Qualified probation officers can apply for full-time roles with annual salaries starting from £35,000 depending on location.

How do I apply?

To find out more about the trainee probation officer vacancies available and to apply visit the website here or search 'Professional Qualification in Probation (PQiP)’