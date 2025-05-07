Prince William School's £10m sports hall officially opened as 'fantastic' facility welcomed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prince William School's new £10m sports hall has been officially opened.

Current and former students and staff of the school gathered to mark the official opening of the extension that includes a new Sports England-compliant sports hall, dance studio and changing rooms, as well as a new entrance building and visitor reception.

Joining the celebration were former Prince William School pupil and MP for Rotherham Sarah Champion, the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire Anne Burnett, who cut the ribbon, and former headteacher Chris Lowe CBE who was head from 1971 to 1999.

Headteacher Anna Hewes said: “It was such a pleasure to bring together so many students, staff members and special guests to mark this important milestone in the Prince William School journey.

Joining the celebration was former Prince William School pupil and MP for Rotherham Sarah Champion, former headteacher Chris Lowe current headteacher Anne Hewes, staff and the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire Anne Burnett (cutting the ribbon) National World

“Our students deserve the very best learning environment we can provide, and these fantastic facilities will make a real difference to their learning outcomes.”

Ms Champion, who grew up in Blatherwycke, returned to the school after 37 years and met up with several of her former teachers and her former headteacher Mr Lowe.

Describing the experience of returning through the school gates as ‘surreal’, she recalled her school days, some of it spent in mobile classrooms at the Herne Road site.

She said: “I had the most wonderful archaeology teacher Mr Hadman. It was life-changing for me. He brought out a passion for learning in me. He encouraged us all – he had us charging up ramparts and using Iron Age tools.

Sarah Champion MP returned to Prince William School Oundle where she had been a pupil/National World

"To be in a really good environment makes you feel valued."

Quoting a fellow school Prince William student Nev Fountain, writer for the BBC Dead Ringers and Have I got News for You and News Quiz, and also staff writer on Private Eye, Ms Champion added: “When I’m asked where did I go to school I say Oundle – not that one, the good one.

“So many of us have done so many amazing things. This new sports hall is not just a building, it’s a promise to everyone. This is your space – make the most of it. ”

EMAT chief executive Joshua Coleman added: “As a trust, we are committed to a rolling programme of investment in our schools to ensure our learners have fit-for-purpose, modern facilities as well as the very best staff to support them to be the best they can be.

“It was fantastic to see so many of the people who support Prince William School join us for our official opening celebration and I thank them all for their support.”