Discount offer for city-based shoppers

A well known Peterborough butchers says ecommerce is the special ingredient as the business relaunches in time for Christmas.

Stilton Butchers’ owner James Morgan has invested more than £200,000 in new premises and equipment at the business’ new home in Axis Park, Manasty Road, Orton Southgate.

Mr Morgan’s late father founded Stilton Butchers in 1978 operating from a shop in the village of Stilton but the new-look business is online only.

And Mr Morgan says that all the produce is fresh not frozen and can be delivered to customers’ home across the UK in 48 hours.

He said: “Times have changed and the relaunch of the business, which was unveiled last summer, is aimed at a new online trading era.

"Everything is cut to order – there is a huge difference between having hundreds of steaks sitting in counter fridge compared to having them taken from industrial fridges and cut from fresh – the meat is so much better.

“Customers can only order online – but can select their preferred day of delivery – and we will deliver to their homes through the DPD delivery service, although we also offer a ‘click and collect’ service.

He said: “We have 10 staff with seven in the factory and three of us – myself, and Josef and Jack in front-of house roles."

“It has taken time to get everything ready as we moved over from the old place in Fengate and we have made some serious improvements – but we now have everything in place in time for the Christmas rush

“We are only selling British meat and our prices are better than ever.

“Our meat is sourced from farms within an 80 mile radius and we have pork – Dingley Dell from Suffolk - lamb, beef, poultry, turkey and cooked meats.

He added: “We are already really busy and turning out hundreds of orders every day and our Christmas delivery slots are filling up fast.”

Mr Morgan said although the business would deliver across the UK, it was focused on its Peterborough customers and was offering a discount on locally placed orders. Just type in the code Xmas10 when checking out.

1. Stilton Butchers The exterior of the new home of Stilton Butchers at Orton Southgate, Petertborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Stilton Butchers Some of the products on offer at Stilton Butchers at Orton Southgate, Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Stilton Butchers James Morgan, centre, owner of Stilton Butchers at Orton Southgate, Peterborough, with his front-of-house staff. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Stilton Butchers Some of the products available at Stilton Butchers at Orton Southgate, Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales