Prime Minister defends Government’s funding for Peterborough

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with MPs Shailesh Vara and Paul Bristow during a visit to the Peterborough Telegraph.

Mr Johnson defended the Government’s backing for the city as the ruling Conservative council battles to bridge a £26 million funding gap that is largely blamed on a series of substantial cuts to central grants.

It has left Peterborough City Council considering cuts to some services as it seeks to make ends meet.

But during a visit to Peterborough yesterday, Mr Johnson said: “We are determined to work with the council and back them up in any way we can through a tough patch.

“But I would point you to the Towns Fund contribution of £23 million to support projects in the city, another £20 million through the Levelling Up fund and a further £16 million from the Buildings Fund to support the new university in Peterborough.

“These will be helpful in the continued transformation of Peterborough and these are some of the ways we are trying to address the issue.

He added: “Peterborough is a fantastic place to be. It is a brilliant place to live and to do business.

“But it is had its challenges and it is important government should step in where it can.

“And like everywhere in the country there is always more that we would want to do but there is quite a lot going on in Peterborough.