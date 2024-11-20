Primark in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre launches its click and collect service today for city customers

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 20th Nov 2024, 12:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Customers can order from comfort of own homes

Primark has today launched its Click & Collect service at its Queensgate Shopping Centre store so Peterborough customers can shop across the retailer’s biggest ever festive offer.

It means customers in Peterborough can now select from thousands of Primark’s bestsellers across women’s, men’s, kid’s and homeware by ordering on the retailer’s website and then picking up their items at a convenient time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The launch of Click & Collect in Peterborough is part of Primark’s nationwide expansion of Click & Collect with 10 other stores nationally also getting the service today.

Primark in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough has today launched its Click & Collect service.Primark in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough has today launched its Click & Collect service.
Primark in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough has today launched its Click & Collect service.

It follows the unveiling by Primark of the retailer’s largest ever Christmas range that includes its latest collection from singer and actress Rita Ora which, says the retailer, celebrates timeless glamour with styles ready for any evening occasion.

Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, which celebrates 50 years on the British high street this year, said: “We’re already seeing strong uptake for Click & Collect as we continue to roll out the service nationwide, and we expect this demand to grow as we head into the busy festive shopping season.

Read More
Opening of Odeon Luxe Cinema expected to herald new era for Peterborough Queensg...

"We hope our customers up and down the country find their shopping experiences just that little bit easier this year thanks to the added convenience our service brings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Primark has expanded its click and collect service to its Peterborough storePrimark has expanded its click and collect service to its Peterborough store
Primark has expanded its click and collect service to its Peterborough store

“Now that Click & Collect is available at more than half of our British stores, we’re pleased to be offering shoppers more opportunities than ever to enjoy our great value, affordable fashion.

And offering a tip for shoppers, she said: “While burgundy is dominating this year’s fashion looks, matching Christmas jumpers for the whole family – which soared in popularity last year – are set to be another firm favourite this festive season.”

The move is another boost for the Queensgate Shopping Centre and follows the launch of the 600 plus seat Odeon Luxe Cinema on Sunday (November 17) and the opening of Danish homewares retailer Søstrene Grene’s store in the centre.

The centre is poised to get a major enhancement soon with the arrival of retail giant Frasers and which will occupy the space across four storeys once occupied by John Lewis.

Fitting out work for Frasers’ stores across the four floors is expected to start soon.

Related topics:PrimarkPeterboroughRita Ora

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice