Pride parade planned for Peterborough

The parade and party will take place in the city centre on August 21.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community, allies and residents of Peterborough are invited to celebrate all things Pride at this year’s free event.

The parade will begin from 1pm outside the Key Theatre. It will finish in Cathedral Square at 1.30pm, where the party doesn’t stop til 6pm as the square will be filled with various acts including musicians, dancers, singers.

Organise, Simon Green is looking forward to the event after a lot of months spent planning and making arrangements following last year’s cancellation.

He said: “It will be the region’s biggest LGBTQ+ parade, so we are expecting a lot of people. There will be plenty of artists, we are really proud of them and there’s some great acts! All of who are representative of LGBTQ+ and are a diverse group, so we’re really looking forward to it.

“Being unable to do it last year was terrible, as the year before was so successful. Hopefully, this year we will pick that momentum up.

“We are encouraging people to dress up. Pride is for everyone, it’s a celebration of diversity, difference, acceptance and love. It’s a recognition of those who face homophobia, transphobia and racism, so many people can relate to that. We encourage as many to turn up as possible.”

Peterborough Pride organosers are looking for volunteers to help out on the day with stewarding, if you would like to volunteer you can contact [email protected]

