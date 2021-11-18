Pride in Peterborough Awards nominations close soon

Peterborough Telegraph Pride in Peterborough Awards 2018. Fundraiser of the Year Louis King with Mark Edwards. EMN-201111-164013001

The Peterborough Telegraph wants to recognise those heroes in our community who have made a difference in people’s lives this year. Now in their 23rd year, The Peterborough Telegraph is proud to launch the Pride in Peterborough Awards - the Big Thank you.

This year we will be recognising the incredible work of local people during the coronavirus outbreak; it is so important to thank those special individuals who have been working tirelessly during the crisis and helping keep our communities safe.

A glittering awards ceremony will take place on 7 December 2021 at the Holiday Inn Peterborough-West, Thorpe Wood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests will enjoy a sit down meal and awards ceremony which will promise to have you on your feet as well to celebrate the Unsung Heroes of our community.

Mark Edwards, Editor of the Peterborough Telegraph said: “The Pride awards are a fantastic opportunity to congratulate all of these community heroes for everything they do in and around our city. We can be extremely proud to have such people in our area, and I am glad that we have the chance to celebrate and thank them with these awards.”

If you know someone who deserves to be recognised this year, nominations close on (Monday) November 22.

To nominate on-line please visit https://www.prideinpeterborough.co.uk

Alternatively, you can also Email your nominations for an award to [email protected]

The catgeories are: -Big Thank You Award

-Best Virtual Class

-Care Sector Hero

-Inspiring Community Iniative Award

-Essential/Key Worker Award

-Child Hero

-Caring Neighbour Award

-Community Hero Award

-Family of the Year Award

-Sporting Hero

-Star Teacher or Childcarer

-NHS Hero

-Young Hero Award

The nominations will be deliberated over by a panel of judges and winners will be honoured at a glittering awards ceremony at the Holiday Inn Thorpe Wood on 7 December 2021 at the Holiday Inn Peterborough-West, Thorpe Wood.