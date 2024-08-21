Praise for 'vital' service offered by drug and alcohol addiction treatment centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Labour councillor says that re-funding the service will be a ‘key priority’

A drug and alcohol addiction centre in Peterborough has received praise for its ‘invaluable service’ from a city councillor.

Dr Shabina Qayyum, the new Peterborough City Council cabinet member for adults and health, visited Change, Grow Live, Aspire Peterborough last week to find out about its vital work in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CSL Aspire offers a wide range of services including adults services, dedicated help for young people, homeless pathways, a walk-in service, prison link work, a needle exchange and an in-house doctor.

Dr Erol Agar, Emily Moone, Cllr Dr Shabina Qayyum, cabinet member for Adults and Health, Carol Lonnen and Joe Keegan, staff at Aspire Drug and Alcohol Treatment Service at Bridge Street.

Speaking about her visit on Friday, Coun Qayyum said: "It was a pleasure as Cabinet Member for me to be invited to have an overview and visit to CGL, Aspire our local Drug and Alcohol treatment service.

“The service is vital to the city and re-funding the whole service will be the key priority in ensuring its efficient delivery for the years to come."

Coun Qayyum said she was briefed on several recent developments and keys areas that the service covers. These included:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Funding for the drug treatment service to send up to seven people to residential rehabilitation this year

• A new six-person strong floating support team to help people with drug or alcohol issues who are at risk of losing their accommodation

• A rough sleeper team helping to target clients with drug and alcohol addiction and help them access treatment and housing

• An extra hospital detox bed which can help people detox from alcohol and drugs who need extra care in hospital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A new role focussing on recovery from drug and alcohol misuse and provision of a safe space for people in recovery to meet and get mutual support

• An increase in capacity to help young people who need support around drug or alcohol use

• A significant expansion of the criminal justice team who support people from 1st time entrants into the criminal justice system to those repeat offenders who have spent time in prison

• A new employment service in partnership with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Foundation Trust (CPFT) which helps people with a history of drug and alcohol addiction to access employment as they move towards recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity states: “We'll listen to you and help you set goals. We offer one-to-one sessions, group work and substitute prescribing to help with your recovery. We are open access so anyone can self refer.”

For more information on CSL Aspire in Peterborough, visit their website.