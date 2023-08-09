Powerleague to offer free football sessions for girls in Peterborough inspired by Lionesses

Football operator Powerleague has announced it will be offering 100 hours of free football pitch hire to girls until October, including Peterborough players.

The decision to offer the free sessions came after the company commissioned a survey of 1,000 8-16-year-old girls across the UK.

The survey showed 82 per cent of girls were inspired by England’s success at the European Championships last summer.

Powerleague has teamed up with Karen Carney to provide free football session hire for girls this summer.

However, it also revealed 47 per cent of girls don’t have access to adequate facilities to play football, and that 55% are unaware of local initiatives or programs that may aim to encourage them to take up the game.

Powerleague’s CEO, Christian Rose, elaborated on the survey results: “Research continues to show the barriers girls and young women face when it comes to access around football.”

“We want to create free access and opportunities for these young players to play.”

Former England international turned broadcaster, Karen Carney, is partnering with Powerleague on this project.

Karen – who recently led the government’s review into the future of women’s football – said she is “thrilled” to be involved:

“There are so many benefits to getting girls involved in football from a young age: whether that be confidence, keeping physically fit and building social skills; and I hope that they continue to play for many more years to come.”

To launch the initiative, Karen Carney, the Women’s Super League Hall of Famer, will lead a series of free training sessions for girls at Powerleague Shepherds Bush on Wednesday 16th August.

There is a total of 100 free hours up for grabs – plus 5 more hours for every clean sheet the Lionesses keep in the World Cup, across 41 locations – and they are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

With this in mind, Powerleague will aim to grow its already popular women’s and mixed leagues, as well as maintain its summer holiday camps and football parties held around major football events.