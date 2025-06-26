Pottery exhibition featured antique bedpans and rare pieces depicting Peterborough landmarks
City councillor Julie Stevenson held the event on Sunday 22 June to show some of her antique Shelley Pottery collection in the cathedral’s Knight’s Chamber.
"I have a couple of pieces of china that depict the cathedral and Katherine of Aragon, who is buried there, and this gave me the idea to hold a private event there to show some of my collection,” she said. “I was delighted when the Cathedral offered a range of rooms for hire and also arranged catering and a tour of the Cathedral for my guests.”
Eighteen fellow collectors from the Shelley Group were among the guests on the day, along with the Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Judy Fox, consort Cllr John Fox and Orton Waterville Parish Council chair Cllr Jenny Farnham.
Also in attendance was antique bedpan collector Mary Jacobs, from whom Julie had bought two bedpans for her own collection.
Julie admits she only began collecting the china two years ago when a doctor “suggested a gentle hobby” to manage some anxiety she was experiencing. She decided to focus on pieces made by Shelley, a renowned Staffordshire pottery famous for its art nouveau and art deco designs.
“I was delighted to share highlights from my collection with people who have been collecting Shelley for many years," she explained. “Visitors told me that I have acquired pieces they have never seen before, which is high praise indeed. Everyone who came to the event said they had a wonderful afternoon and it was so nice to be able to show visitors our wonderful Cathedral and more of what Peterborough has to offer.”
Shelley Group chairman Gerry Pearce added: “What a wonderful day. The planning and execution was superb. Julie’s collection is quite wonderful. Our guided tour of the cathedral was fascinating and I only wished we had more time to hear the stories and see the interesting areas of the magnificent building. Our guide was excellent.”
