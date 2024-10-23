Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People reminded ‘There is no such thing as a normal family’ during National Adoption Week

Prospective parents across our region are being encouraged to consider adoption as a possible route to starting a family.

To mark the launch of National Adoption Week (October 21-27), Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Adoption Service (CPAS) is promoting the message that the journey to a family is not always a traditional one.

“This year’s National Adoption Week campaign highlights that modern adoption can be untraditional and that there is no such thing as a normal family,” said Councillor Katy Cole, Peterborough City Council's Cabinet Member for Children's Services.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Adoption Service (CPAS) currently has 29 children waiting for adoptive parents (image: Adobe)

CPAS currently has 29 children waiting for adoptive parents, many of whom are from sibling groups.

Councillor Cole hopes potential parents in our city will consider adopting, thereby changing the lives of these children by offering them a safe and loving home.

"We believe that there are people in Peterborough who would be fantastic adoptive parents and make a huge difference,” she said.

A new survey by the nationwide adopter recruitment campaign, You Can Adopt, shows 52 per cent of people in the East of England have a ‘chosen family’ - a family connected through love, not blood. Moreover, 54 per cent come from a ‘non-traditional’ family structure.

CPAS is supporting You Can Adopt’s national campaign reiterating how the journey to a family is not always a traditional one.

Councillor Cole wanted to assure potential parents in Peterborough that, should they chose to adopt, they will receive comprehensive help and support all throughout their journey:

“In Peterborough, we want adoptive families to know they’re not alone, they have a community of support around them – from social workers and foster carers to others who have walked the same path,” she said.

The councillor urged anyone who may feel adoption is a possible route for them to reach out:

“If anyone has ever thought about adopting or would like to find out more about adoption, I encourage them to come to one of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Adoption Service’s adoption information sessions, or get in touch with the team.” More information is available by emailing [email protected], calling 0300 123 1093 or visiting www.cpadoption.co.uk.